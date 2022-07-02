Have you noticed more newly planted trees around Milton?
Over the previous three decades, the town lost about a third of its street trees when previous administrators at the Department of Public Works (DPW) decided they could save money if they stopped replacing dead and dying street trees they removed.
Thanks in part to a campaign to celebrate Milton’s anniversary with donations for tree planting, many missing trees are now finally being replaced.
State Sen. Walter Timilty honored members of the Milton Select Board’s volunteer Shade Tree Advisory Committee (STAC) at the State House on June 23 for their successful fundraising efforts to help replenish the town’s diminished street canopy with 360 new, young trees.
For the rest of the story read the Milton Times issue of June 30 in print or online.
