Standish Village, an Assisted Living and Compass Memory Support Community, showed appreciation for their caregiving staff during Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA) Week.
The community distributed Healthcare Heroes care packages filled with scented candles, hydrating face masks, lotion, candy, and hand soap, encouraging the associates to care for themselves as they do for the residents.
CNA Week was held from June 16 to June 22 this year, featuring the theme “I’m Still Standing” in connection with the arduous two years under the hardships of COVID.
