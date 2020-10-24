An eye-catching display in front of his house on Randolph Avenue began with Henry Thomas hoisting 500-plus pounds of pumpkin into the back of his antique tractor.
A teddy bear - one big enough to hand out as a top prize at an arcade game - was set up at the steering wheel of his Model A-AA tractor, and a dozen or so other assorted pumpkins completed the scene.
Thomas, who got down from a sunny chair on his front porch to show it off, has a distinct advantage over the run of the mill home gardener since he ran Henry Thomas Greenhouses for more than 30 years.
Thomas grew up in the business of agriculture. His younger brother, Bunny Thomas, still owns A. Thomas & Sons nursery, also on Randolph Avenue.
Henry Thomas officially retired after having back surgery but has kept up growing things on the roughly eight acres of property behind his home.
He said each massive pumpkin requires about 800 square feet of garden space dedicated to it with frequent watering and almost daily feeding as well.
Only not too much fertilizer, not too fast, he said, pointing to another massive pumpkin on his front lawn that caved in on itself from trying to grow too quickly.
As a member of a regional pumpkin growers association, Thomas said that a 500-pound pumpkin is fairly routine and a little disappointing, just like the growing season.
