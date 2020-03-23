The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) announced on Feb. 26 that a fifth person has died of a vaping-associated lung injury.
The patient, a man in his 40s from Suffolk County, reported vaping tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), an ingredient found in marijuana.
The case is among the 46 confirmed cases of e-cigarette or vaping-associated lung injury (EVALI) that the DPH has reported to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) since Sept. 11, 2019, when the state began requiring clinicians to report any unexplained lung injury in a patient.
Since the state began mandating the report, 127 cases of EVALI have been identified, with 46 confirmed cases and 81 probable cases reported.
“My condolences go out to the family of this patient who has died from a vaping-associated lung injury,’’ stated Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, M.D. “This tragedy reminds us of the dangers of vaping and the reasons we strengthened our laws regarding vaping products.”
In January, the DPH reported the death of a man in his 70s from Middlesex County who reported vaping THC.
The rest of the story can be found in the March 5 issue of the Milton Times in print or online at our e-edition.
