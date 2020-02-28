Milton Select Board member Katie Conlon was recently named president of the Massachusetts Association of Select Boards (MSA).
Conlon, who has served three terms on the Milton board, was granted the one-year honor at the group’s annual meeting in January.
The MSA, which is a subset of the Massachusetts Municipal Association, represents about 1,200 selectmen and select board members from 292 towns in the state.
The MSA provides opportunities for these town policymakers to network, attend workshops, and meet with state leaders and subject matter experts.
The group also voted at the meeting to update its name from the Massachusetts Selectmen’s Association to the more gender-neutral name.
Conlon was also installed as an executive member of the MMA Board of Directors.
Select Board Chair Mike Zullas and other members of the board congratulated Conlon during a recent meeting.
It’s “great for us, great for Milton, and great for the Commonwealth,” Zullas said.
