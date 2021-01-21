PUBLIC SCHOOLS
MILTON, MASSACHUSETTS 02186
MILTON SCHOOL COMMITTEE
Sheila Egan Varela, Chair Margaret Eberhardt, Member Dr. Elaine Craghead, Vice Chair Ada Rosmarin, Member Dr. Kevin Donahue Elizabeth White, Member
The Milton School Committee Votes Unanimously to
Appoint James F. Jette
At a meeting held on January 20, 2021, the Milton School Committee voted unanimously to appoint James F. Jette as the permanent Superintendent for the Milton Public Schools.
After surveying parents, guardians and staff and hosting listening sessions with stakeholders, the Milton School Committee agreed that Mr. Jette was the best choice to lead the Milton Public Schools. His experience and dedication to Milton’s students and staff and to the Milton community has earned him tremendous support and respect.
We appreciate Mr. Jette’s steadfast commitment to excellence and equity in all facets of the Milton Public Schools and look forward to our continued partnership with him in the years ahead.
