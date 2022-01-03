The Wotiz Gallery of the Milton Public Library at 476 Canton Ave. will host the paintings of local artist Stephanie Van Riet from Jan. 6 to Jan. 31.
Van Riet will be showing 15 illustrative works composed of gouache, watercolor, and colored pencil on paper that focus on the characteristic details of classical architecture and the beauty of the Italian landscape, inspired by her studies of art history and conservation work in the cities of Perugia and Rome.
More appears in the Milton Times issue of Dec. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.