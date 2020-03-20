Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.