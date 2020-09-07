Vehicles traveling on Neponset Valley Parkway toward Boston once again have a stop sign when they get to the intersection of Milton Street. Many local residents were surprised when intersection improvements earlier eliminated the sign. They felt it made it difficult to know who had the right of way. The parkway is under the jurisdiction of the state Department of Conservation and Recreation which has been trying for years to find a better solution to the complicated intersection that is a short distance from the intersection with Brush Hill Road.
Town Administrator Mike Dennehy said DCR officials have been in close communication with the town and will talk with town officials this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.