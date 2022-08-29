Most people don't realize that the most extreme drought in the entire country has most of eastern Massachusetts in its grip.
Every week rain is forecast, but somehow the rain never comes or it's just a fraction of an inch, which does little good because we are now more than a foot behind normal rain levels.
Our trees are our number one defense against the carbon dioxide and climate change causing increasing droughts and heat waves, but our trees cannot help us unless we help them.
Stop watering your lawn and water your trees instead.
Lawns go naturally dormant during drought and revive with fall's cooler temperatures and rain, but trees just die when there's no water.
A mature tree needs 20 to 30 gallons of water a week. Fortunately, there is no ban on watering trees in Milton so you can just leave a hose dripping on the ground overnight, providing water slowly without run-off or evaporation.
If the ground is packed tightly, use a sharp object like a trowel to loosen it so water sinks in.
Soaker hoses and sprinklers can also be turned on under trees for a couple of hours each. You do not need to wet the entire area under the tree. Just deposit the water where some of the roots can reach it.
Tree roots often extend three times the width of the branches so if you leave a hose soaking between several trees, they may all have roots reaching that spot.
You can tell a tree needs water from its drooping leaves, and you can tell it has reached the water you supplied when the leaves perk up.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.