A passion for making Milton schools and the town a better place for all has drawn together a group of students who have formed Milton Youth Advocates for Change (MYAC).
This group, which includes about a dozen students in Grades 7 to 12, was forged in the tumultuous summer that combined the protests over the death of George Floyd with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19.
“I want to make sure that Milton High School is a good place and inclusive of everyone,” said Bella Brown, a junior who was among those who volunteered to join the group that is run with support from the Milton Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition (MSAPC).
