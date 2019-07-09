The summer band concerts at the Baron Hugo Gazebo in from of town hall, 525 Canton Ave., Milton, are underway.
July 10 Milton Parks and Recreation Summer Concert “Tempo Rhythm”: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Baron Hugo Gazebo on the Town Green at Town Hall. Sponsored by Fuller Village. Rain cancellation information after 5 p.m. at 617- 898-4940.
July 17 Milton Parks and Recreation Summer Concert Riverside Theatre Works starring “Mixed Emotions & Sweet Harmony”: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Baron Hugo Gazebo on the Town Green at Town Hall. Sponsored by Dolan Funeral Home and Cremation Services and Dolan & Chapman Funeral and Cremation Services. Rain cancellation information after 5 p.m. at 617-898-4940.
July 24 Milton Parks and Recreation Summer Concert “Erin’s Melody”: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Baron Hugo Gazebo on the Town Green at Town Hall. Sponsored by Dan Tarpey Jr. and Celtic Monument. Rain cancellation information after 5 p.m. at 617-898-4940.
July 31 Milton Parks and Recreation Summer Concert “Neville Sisters - Kellie & Kaitlin”: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Baron Hugo Gazebo on the Town Green at Town Hall. Sponsored by Susan M. Galvin. Rain cancellation information after 5 p.m. at 617-898-4940.
