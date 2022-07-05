Milton Summer Concerts Schedule set
Milton’s Parks and Recreation Department is continuing the Summer Concerts at the Baron Hugo Gazebo on the Town Green, 525 Canton Ave. All are from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Rain cancellation information will be available on the day of the event after 5 p.m. at 617-898-4940.
Wednesday, July 6: sponsored by Fuller Village, Tempo International.
Wednesday, July 13: sponsored by Alfred Thomas Funeral Home, Paul Agnew and the New Quartet.
Wednesday, July 20: sponsored by Dolan Funeral Home and Cremation Services and Dolan and Chapman Funeral and Cremation Services, Riverside Theatre Works starring Mixed Emotions and Sweet Harmony.
Wednesday, July 27: sponsored by Congressman Stephen Lynch and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Curragh’s Fancy.
Wednesday, Aug. 3: sponsored by Susan M. Galvin, the Neville Sisters (Kelli and Kaitlin).
Wednesday, Aug.10: sponsored by Dan Tarpey Jr. and Celtic Monument, Erin’s Melody.
Wednesday, Aug. 17 will be a rain date for any missed concerts.
The concerts are offered by the Milton Parks and Recreation Department and Select Board.
