The Milton School Committee on Jan. 6 selected Peter Burrows, a superintendent in Vermont, to lead the Milton Public Schools (MPS) after an accelerated search process that members said yielded three capable candidates.
The unanimous decision is now contingent upon successful contract negotiations with Burrows, who has been with the Addison Central School District in Middlebury, Vermont for about 10 years.
School Committee Chair Ada Rosmarin paused during the meeting on Jan. 6 to contact Burrows and returned to say that he “very happily accepted our offer.”
Burrows, whom members said had not applied to other districts, was selected over two other candidates: Peter Cushing, an assistant superintendent in Medford, and Nan Skiff Murphy, who is the assistant superintendent in Marblehead, both of whom are superintendent finalists in other districts.
Burrows will take over for Interim School Superintendent Janet Sheehan, but the timeline for the transfer was not clear.
Sheehan came out of retirement after Superintendent James Jette was placed on administrative leave in connection with charges that were brought against him and later dropped.
Jette later resigned with the consent of the School Committee on Nov. 4, necessitating the accelerated search.
At a Jan. 6 Zoom meeting, School Committee members discussed the strengths of the three candidates for about an hour before settling on Burrows.
Rosmarin said it has been “an exciting time” to think about the future with a new leader and thanked the search committee and the many staff, family and community members who took part in a series of focus groups, visits, interviews and took the time to offer their opinions and insights to the committee.
“It reinforced for us what an important decision it is for us and our community,” Rosmarin said.
During the discussions, Murphy, who is also a finalist for the Dedham Public Schools, was singled out for praise several times, and Cushing, who is a finalist in Danvers, was also called out for his effective communication and his proven accomplishments.
