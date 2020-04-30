Milton officials have given initial support to replacing the regular Town Meeting on June 15 with a virtual one that would be held via a video conferencing application as concerns continue about holding large gatherings during the coronavirus crisis.
“I’d put it forward as our first choice,” Town Moderator Bob Hiss told the Select Board on April 22.
Select Board members gave support for the measure, and Frank Schroth, who chairs the Electronic Voting Committee, was tapped to head a group of residents and officials to study the details.
Schroth said the group will poll the roughly 300 elected Town Meeting members for their input on the measure as well.
Hiss had earlier presented several possible alternatives to the meetings that are held in the Milton High School auditorium, including ones to be held at the school’s Copeland Field House or its football stadium.
Hiss said on April 23 that even if the ban on gatherings of more than 10 people is lifted and a venue large enough to allow for social distancing is found, many of the members may not be comfortable attending.
Select Board Chair Mike Zullas recommended that the warrant, which was set to have about 45 articles, be “skinnied down” to the basics for the virtual meeting.
A second meeting would then be scheduled for later in the summer, he said.
At the June meeting, the articles could be limited to those concerning the town budget and other critical items, with the rest to be taken up later in the summer, Zullas said.
