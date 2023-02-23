The Milton Public Schools on Feb. 15 joined the growing list of school districts across the state to have been “swatted” by hoax callers who contact local police departments with fake reports of potential threats.
Deputy Police Chief Jim O’Neil said Milton Police detectives are working with regional law enforcement partners who are investigating this and other similar cases in other communities.
He said a call came into Milton Police at about 12:05 p.m. from an unknown male subject who claimed he was armed with a gun and explosives outside Milton High School.
The school immediately went into lockdown at 12:12 p.m. as a swarm of law enforcement agencies arrived during that time.
“Milton Police personnel responded in the usual manner to a call such as this, but with the knowledge this may very well be a hoax or ‘swatting’ type report,” O’Neil said in a statement.
Milton Police had a school resource officer inside the high school at the time, and, he said, that “as responding units began to arrive, they did not encounter any active threat or person with a gun, there were no casualties nor reports of a disturbance.”
“Although the circumstances were following a similar pattern of previous ‘hoax’ calls in other communities, officers continued to treat the report as real,” O’Neil said. “Officers were immediately deployed and conducted a sweep of each floor of the building.”
“Explosive detection dogs were brought in to search the interior and exterior of the building but failed to locate any device of an explosive nature,” he said..
Students and staff stayed in locked areas of the building, according to protocols.
The event generated fear and anxiety among many involved, despite suspicions it was fake since more than 30 schools and school districts had been targeted earlier in the week.
School Superintendent Garth McKinney said that Milton Police were immediately on scene and accompanied by other police departments from Boston and Quincy, State Police, and the Department of Homeland Security.
K-9 dogs were also brought in to sweep the building.
