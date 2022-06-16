It’s not every day that someone marks his or her 100th birthday, but on June 2, Sylvia Chretin, a resident at Unquity House in Milton, did just that.
A large party was thrown for Sylvia that was filled with friends and fellow residents in the building, lots of family, and a special visit from state Sen. Walter Timilty.
The room was decorated with plenty of balloons and an excited feeling filled the air as family and friends waited for Sylvia to enter.
Cheers and applause filled the room immediately as Sylvia entered the room, allowing the party to get into full swing.
