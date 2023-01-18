In an unusual move, the developer of the 40B project at 582 Blue Hill Ave. recently opted out of extending the stormwater review of the project, despite knowing it would mean a no vote from the Conservation Commission.
Instead, the Tamposi Company received the “no” vote on Nov. 15, and filed an appeal of the decision with the Office of Appeals and Decisions (ORAD) of the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
Philip Cordeiro of Allen & Major Associates engineering firm that is working for the Tamposis said on Nov. 15 that the developers had met the requirements for stormwater mitigation on the property and declined the offer for an extension.
During the meeting, the Tamposi’s plans were grilled about details from Conservation Commission members, the board’s engineering consultant, and an attorney for the neighbors about specifics of their plans for stormwater management and mitigation plans for the project that will put 83 apartments on the four-acre site that now houses the historic Ellen Shipman gardens.
It is one of four Tamposi projects that have gained approval under 40B from the Board of Appeals.
The Conservation on Dec. 28 approved an order of conditions for 16 Amor Road and two others at 648 Canton Ave. and 936 Brush Hill Road are awaiting final conservation review.
Conservation Commission Chair John Kiernan urged the Tamposis to provide additional information on several areas of the project, including details of a retention wall that is to be constructed onsite and the waste water connection that is situated on nearby Meetinghouse Lane.
He said, “I’m not comfortable at this point that I could legitimately issue a permit vote in favor of a permit without having the confidence that we’re not going to blow out that wall or have the water seep under it and blow out the slope. I’m not looking for minimum requirements. I'm looking for best management practices. I want to know: where does the water go?”
Kiernan said that because the developer has already installed test pits on the site, some of the additional testing would be easy to do.
