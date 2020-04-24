The concept of remote learning blew into Milton and across the state with the force of a 100-year storm as the coronavirus spread last month.
Now, area educators say they are working with grace, dignity, and a desire to keep students learning to meet the continuing challenges that closing down the schools has brought.
Educators waiting to see whether Gov. Charlie Baker’s shutdown of all schools from March 16 until at least May 4 will be extended learned the answer April 21: Yes.
For now, the six public schools in Milton, with 4,000 students across grades kindergarten to Grade 12, and private schools such as Fontbonne Academy-the Early College of Boston, are enjoying April vacations and doing their jobs as best they can.
Glover Elementary School Principal Karen McDavitt said that a huge effort by staffers and administrators meant that when elementary school students left school on Friday, March 13, they each had packets with enough school work for 10 days tucked in their backpacks.
She said it was important to establish routines right at the start, taking care to see that work be made accessible so that students could follow somewhat independently.
