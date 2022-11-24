Thanks for Giving Honorees

Each year the Milton Interfaith Clergy Association sets aside time to honor the volunteers who help the many churches and nonprofit organizations in the community. This year the event to honor the volunteers happened Nov. 20 at First Congregational Church.
The Thanks for Giving tradition acknowledged the contributions of 50 individuals this year. Watch for our story in the next issue. The honorees are:
Congregation Beth Shalom of the Blue Hills
Janet Petkun
Janet Petkun is an unassuming powerhouse in our community. Co-chair of our Women’s Network, coordinator of our Chesed Deeds of Loving Kindness Team that delivers meals to those mourning or ill and offers rides to services and appointments, and an ever present regular at our religious services and programs, Janet greets everyone with an embracing warmth. She is a big reason people describe our community as “haimish,” one of the best Yiddish compliments that means “feels like home.”
Milton Interfaith Clergy Association
Amal Kimawi, Hoda Eltomi, and Nadia Nadifi
The Milton Interfaith Clergy Association’s Refugee Resettlement Project on behalf of two Syrian families would not have gotten off the ground without the ongoing support and loving care offered by three members of the Milton Muslim Neighbors group: Amal Kimawi, Hoda Eltomi, and Nadia Nadifi. Through their time with the families, behind the scenes assistance, and always being available to answer questions about life in the United States, these women have done wonders in smoothing out countless rough spots in what it takes to begin a new life in a new land.
First Congregational Church, UCC
Mike Baker
For many years, Mike “The Backyard Chef” Baker has used his gifts as a cook to serve our congregation by cooking for church picnics and community events. This year, Mike had the idea to start Nourish, a mid-week dinner gathering that became a collaboration with East Congregational Church. Twice a month, Mike cooks dinner for 50 to 60 people as a way of using food to bring people together.
