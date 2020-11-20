The annual Milton Interfaith Clergy Association (MICA) Thanks for Giving Service will be held virtually on Nov. 22 at 4 p.m.
The public is invited to join MICA in gratitude for blessings, including this year’s extraordinary honorees from many communities of faith and civic organizations.
Advance registration is required for this virtual webinar and the registration link is available through faith communities and civic organizations or register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1c-ZPRKtQ2uRFuk12XNSCQ
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
The annual celebration honors people in the community who have served local churches and organizations. This year the event will not take place in one of the religious institutions but online due to the pandemic.
