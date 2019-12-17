What started as a Christmas tradition about 15 years ago when her two children were toddlers has come to an end this year for the owner of Thayer Nursery.
Maggie Oldfield, who operates the nursery, said that its annual holiday boutique, usually set for the first or second Sunday in December, has been cancelled for “economic reasons” this year.
The move came after the Board of Appeals approved a one-year permit instead of the five-year permit the nursery had requested.
“It has just become too expensive,” Oldfield said of the town approvals needed to hold the event that has drawn about 150 people a year in recent years. “We are a small business. We need to be profitable.”
“My kids are very upset about it,” said Oldfield, who described herself as a third generation Miltonite. “We started it as a time to have the kids’ pictures taken with Santa, drink hot chocolate, and support local artisans. It’s now become controversial.”
Oldfield said her children are now 16 and 18 years old, and the teens and their cousins often dress up as Santa, the Grinch, and Frosty the Snowman.
Read the rest of the story in the Milton Times in the issue of Dec. 12.
