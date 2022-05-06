For more than two years, Heidi Vaughan and the people who care about the Forbes House Museum have worked to compile an exhibit that goes to the roots of drug trafficking.
Last week the exhibit opened with an array of restored objects culled from the family’s archives.
“The exhibition tells the story of the Forbes family’s involvement in the 19th century opium trade, the trade’s links to the current opioid-epidemic, and its lasting impact on US-Sino relations,” according to materials provided at the press preview.
The Milton Public Library and the Milton Coalition are working to add depth to the year-long exhibition.
“Opium: The Business of Addiction” focuses on the role the Forbes family played in shipping the drugs to China during the 1800s. At the time opium was legal in the United States but illegal in China. Ships from Boston would travel to India or Turkey to trade for opium which in turn was traded in China for tea and materials. For more on this story see the Milton Times issue of May 5 in print or online.
