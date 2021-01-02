Increased community outreach and a preliminary report to the Select Board are among the next steps for an advisory committee tasked with taking an in-depth look at social justice issues in Milton.
The Equity and Justice for All Advisory Committee has completed three months of its 18-month study period and is hoping to go before the Select Board in February or March with its initial findings.
“We have been making good progress,” said Patricia Latimore, who along with Lamar Reddicks chairs the committee that was established in August and began meeting in late September.
Latimore said the committee is dedicated to not only defining the problems of racism in the community and also coming up with ways of addressing inequalities through possible changes in policies, procedures and budgets.
Reddicks said, “I think we have a good process.”
Reddicks said hopes that residents will also join their remotely-held meetings, which are typically held on Mondays and are posted on the town’s website. The group has been meeting since September, and at first met weekly.
The 11-member group has broken into four subcommittees to allow members to have deep conversations, which have included interviews with town officials and community leaders.
The four subcommittees are: affordable housing; family and youth; police and fire; and, town government.
(More on what the committee is doing can be found in the Milton Times issue of Dec. 31, 2020.)
