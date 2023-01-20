The long and winding road toward the construction of a new animal shelter for Milton has taken a few steps forward recently and a discussion among town officials has raised hope that the project can seek to stay in its current location at the end of Gov. Stoughton Lane.
The Animal Shelter Advisory Committee (ASAC) approved its fourth amendment with the project’s architect on Jan. 11 and is continuing to seek the completion of plans for a new animal shelter for the town.
The continuing contract with Warren Freedenfeld of Rauhaus Freedenfeld & Associates (RFA) would be for the construction of a modular building that will be up to 4,000 square feet in size, a reduction of roughly 1,000 square feet.
The ASAC is working with its new owner’s project manager, Paul Kalous of Hill International, as it seeks to have the project construction go out to bid by mid-February.
Kalous said that the decision to go with a building that is constructed off site, will save money and maintain the possibility of construction taking place in the spring.
Kalous showed the committee examples of two modular buildings done by two of the possible contractors who might bid on the project, describing both as “kind of plain” and “serviceable.”
ASAC Chair Dan Daly said, “The aesthetics are taking a back seat, where they should be. I think the committee will be happy with a building that is functional and built.”
Both Kalous and ASAC members noted that the selection of colors and plants around the building could soften the appearance.
The ASAC received a jolt in 2021 when construction bids for the project came in at $5 million to $7 million in a post Covid-19 construction climate.
The price stunned both committee members and the Milton Animal League (MAL), which will build the structure and turn it over to the town.
Instead of throwing in the towel, the groups, which have been working on a solution since about 2004, preserved cutting about 1,000 square feet of space off the building size and opting to go with constructing a modular building that could be constructed offsite.
