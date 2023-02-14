On Friday, Feb. 17, we are all invited to celebrate the 85th birthday of the beloved legendary broadcaster, radio personality, and author – the one and only Ron Della Chiesa.
Ron’s hundreds of fans regularly tune-in to WPLM 99.1 FM on Sunday from 9 p.m. to midnight to listen to Frank Sinatra selections plus others including Dean Martin, Tony Bennett, and Michael Bublé from the Great American Songbook.
The fun “Birthday Bash! and Dance Party” celebration takes place at Raffael’s at the South Shore Country Club beginning at 8 p.m. and will feature Rico Barr & the Jump ‘N’ Jive Review, considered to be “New England’s Premier Dance & Party Band.”
Tickets are $40 per person.
For reservations and more information, call the executive producer Paul Schlosberg at 617-633-5100 or visit www.MusicNotNoise.com.
The South Shore Country Club is located at 274 South St. in Hingham.
……. Congratulations are in order to the La Summa restaurant, which is located on Fleet Street in Boston’s North End. The Jan. 27 Boston Post-Gazette ran a congratulatory message titled “Cheers to 40 Amazing Years!”
It reads: “On Feb. 3, 1983, Barbara Summa Sullivan opened La Summa Ristorante on Fleet Street in the North End .… It was at her dinner table that Barbara learned the importance of friendship, love, and the art of Italian cooking. It is these values that she instilled in this restaurant and it is these values we strive to continue in her honor.”
Sadly, Barbara left us this past September, but her family and her restaurant team will continue her traditions.
In full disclosure, I wrote for the Post-Gazette from 1991 through 2011, and for many years actually worked in the office on Thursdays, not far from La Summa and the lovely Barbara, to whom I was introduced by my wonderful boss, Pamela Donnaruma.
The restaurant was only open for dinner and Barbara would often invite Pam and me to luncheons on Thursdays to test some of her new recipes.
For more on this story in print or online.
