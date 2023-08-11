Summer is going by so quickly
As I write this column, it doesn’t seem possible that we’re already halfway through our summer!
The words “sweltering, hot, and sticky” were often heard during the hottest July ever recorded, and we’re told that this summer’s plant growth is truly unique due to the heat and rain. Many Massachusetts farms lost crops after recent floods.
Photos of a bear trying to beat the heat in a Carver above-the-ground pool have been widely distributed and smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to drift over the U.S.A. creating an unhealthy air quality.
Many beaches have been closed because of the high levels of bacteria due to the torrential rains causing sewage overflows contaminating them.
On a positive note, the Harvard Art Museums in Cambridge recently announced their new free admission policy for all visitors. Advance reservations are available but not required. For details, be sure to visit https://harvardartmuseums.org/visit.
……. The Freedom Trail Foundation’s most popular tours highlight the diverse history that took place at official Freedom Trail historic sites.
Featured are the Boston Common, the State House, the Park Street Church, the Granary Burying Ground, King’s Chapel & Burying Ground, Boston Latin School site/Benjamin Franklin statue, the Old Corner Bookstore, the Old South Meeting House, the Old State House, the Boston Massacre site, and Faneuil Hall.
We are all invited to experience stories of the American Revolution as well as the history of traditionally underrepresented peoples spanning from the 16th to 21st centuries.
Tickets are $17 for adults, $15 for seniors & students, $8 for children (aged 6-12), and free for children less than six years.
For more on this story in print or online.
