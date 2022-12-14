The Scene Beyond

On Dec. 11, the Beacon Hill Holiday House Tour takes place from noon until 4 p.m. Each year, the tour showcases outstanding examples of historic preservation, as well as creative modern interpretations and adaptations in a broad range of architectural and interior design styles throughout Boston’s Beacon Hill.
The popular event is sponsored by the Nichols House Museum and provides participants the rare opportunity to experience a select group of remarkable private residences at their festive best.
Also included are light refreshments at the Harvard Musical Association, self-guided tours at the Museum and the Colonial Society, and strolling performances by the Olde Towne Carolers.
The Holiday House Tour generates financial support for the Nichols House Museum’s ongoing preservation and programming needs.
Tickets range from $125 to $500.
For details, visit https://www.nicholshousemuseum.org/events/beacon-hill-holiday-house-tour/.
……. On Dec. 15, the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA) invites visitors to enjoy an evening of art, music and activities in celebration of Hanukkah: the Jewish Festival of Lights.
Presented in partnership with the Jewish Arts Collaborative and Combined Jewish Philanthropies, the celebration kicks off at 5 p.m. with $5 minimum, pay-what-you-wish general admission, while members will enjoy free admission.
Visitors are invited to immerse themselves in history with Spotlight Talks on Judaica, catch performances of songs from around the world, and view a one-of-a-kind menorah artwork created by a local artist before participating in a community candle lighting ceremony.
Starting at 6:15 p.m. in the Shapiro Family Courtyard, welcome remarks will be presented by Matthew Teitelbaum, the Ann and Graham Gund Director of the MFA; Laura Mandel, executive director of the Jewish Arts Collaborative; Marc Baker, president and CEO of Combined Jewish Philanthropies; and others.
At 7 p.m. in Gallery 127, a Spotlight Talk “Myer Myers’s Torah Finials” will be presented by Simona Di Nepi, Curator of Judaica, Art of Europe. Myer Myers, also known as the “Jewish Paul Revere,” was the leading New York silversmith in the second half of the 18th century. Di Nepi will discuss Myer’s splendid Torah finials, rare examples of colonial American Judaica, with a story inextricably linked to the two earliest Jewish congregations in the United States, in Newport, Rhode Island, and New York City.
At different times throughout the evening, the Ezekiel’s Wheels Klezmer Band will join forces with top musicians from around Boston for a Hanukkah spectacular full of music and dancing. Visitors will enjoy popular Hanukkah songs from across the Jewish world—in Yiddish, Latino, Hebrew, and English—performed by an internationally acclaimed ensemble.
For a full schedule of the many activities, including obtaining paper cutting art kits (while supplies last), viewing art-making demonstrations, art installations, and other Spotlight Talks, be sure to visit www.mfa.org .
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.