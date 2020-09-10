Outside the front door of Fitness Unlimited construction crews have been jackhammering the sidewalk as a part of the East Milton Deck renovation.
For the time use of the back door in the alley is happening.
Inside the health club’s two owners – Beth Whitney and Cynthia McCarthy – continually create new programs their members can use to develop strength, stamina and health.
The women who took over operation of the business just before COVID-19 closed the facility spent the spring and early summer developing new protocols to insure their re-opening would be safe and effective.
Now when a member shows up for open gym, the front desk receptionist pulls out a contactless thermometer while sitting behind a plexiglass enclosure. On a table nearby are spray bottles filled with disinfectant.
“Each member uses her own bottle to be sure the equipment is clean,” Whitney explains. “They clean before they use the equipment and after.”
Once a day the club closes for an hour so that professional cleaners can give everything a once over. But both Whitney and McCarthy do other cleaning on their own in between teaching classes.
Classes for their members are inside, outside and virtual. Currently there is a special offer for virtual memberships at $30 a month.
“People need structure,” Whitney says.
McCarthy pointed out that the number of members inside the building is limited to 40 percent of their former capacity.
To be sure the numbers stay within the state guidelines, members register for hour-long sessions on the gym equipment. Signups are handled online through their website or app. But working out reservations can also be handled over the phone.
Facemasks are required.
“Keeping your immune system strong depends on diet and exercise,” Whitney says. “That’s the way to prevent COVID-19.”
Some things have changed. Equipment in the cardio room is now shielded by clear plastic sheets.
The floors inside have been marked with social distancing directions.
The water fountains have been closed but water is offered for sale.
It’s the new normal.
But it is still a community of women who believe in safety and health.
