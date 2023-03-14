A lot to love about Milton
There’s a lot to love about Milton and there was no shortage of input for this year’s “Best in Milton” (BIM) annual competition.
Tons of people from across Milton, residents, readers, and subscribers, took the time to praise every aspect of the town from the wonderful parks to the local businesses that bring a spark to living here.
There were winners, of course (since it’s a competition) and we congratulate each and every one of them.
Among our more than many responses we received, we can’t think of a business or venue that wasn’t named in Milton.
The winner of best overall business went to the Fruit Center.
Best restaurant went to Novara.
Best orthodontist was tied by Square Smiles and Dr. Dennis Sherman.
Best jewelry store went to long time East Milton business Grono and Christie Jewelers, who have set up shop in a new location on Franklin Street.
Readers showed love for various town departments and staff.
