Milton resident David Greer, M.D., chair of the Department of Neurology at Boston University School of Medicine and Chief of Neurology at Boston Medical Center, will serve as secretary of the Neurocritical Care Society (NCS) beginning in October.
Greer received his B.A. degree in English literature from Williams College, a master’s degree in English literature and an M.D. from University of Florida, and an M.A. privatim from Yale University.
He completed his internship in internal medicine and residency in neurology at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), followed by fellowship training in vascular neurology and neurocritical care, also at MGH.
Greer is the editor-in-chief of Seminars in Neurology and a fellow of the Society of Critical Care Medicine, American Academy of Neurology, American Heart Association, American Neurological Association, and Neurocritical Care Society.
He has authored more than 350 peer-reviewed manuscripts, reviews, chapters, guidelines, and books.
The NCS is the only professional society representing multi-disciplinary teams of neurocritical care providers around the world whose mission is to improve outcomes for patients with life-threatening neurological illnesses.
Comprised of physicians, nurses, pharmacists, advanced practice providers, researchers, and scientists, the neurocritical care team serves patients with life-threatening brain and spinal cord emergencies and injuries, using training in areas like advanced brain and nervous system monitoring and pharmacotherapy, with one goal: to bring their collective knowledge to drive the best possible outcomes.
