Catholic Charities Boston announced updates to their Board of Trustees, including the appointment of a new board chair.
Mark Kerwin, former deputy director and chief financial officer of the Museum of Fine Arts (MFA) has been elected chair of the Board of Trustees.
Prior to assuming this role, Kerwin served as chair of the Finance and Investment Committee and a member of the Executive Committee and Audit Committee.
Kerwin has spent the last 35 years of his career in senior financial positions in the support of art, culture, and related educational endeavors.
In 1986 Kerwin was chosen to lead the financial functions at Emerson College. In 1999, he became the Chief Financial Officer of one of the largest American museums: the MFA in Boston.
As deputy director and CFO of the MFA, Kerwin was responsible for strategic financial planning and administration.
His financial leadership was central to the museum’s growth including the $345 million New American Wing and related campaign, the renovation of the Linde Wing (the home for the MFA’s Contemporary Art Collection), and the development of the new Greek and Roman galleries and the Center for Netherlandish Art.
Kerwin was instrumental in merging the MFA’s School of the Museum of Fine Arts into Tufts University.
As part of his role at the MFA, he was its appointee to the board of the Fenway Alliance, the 21 educational and cultural institutions in Boston’s Fenway District, the last seven years serving as chair of the Board.
He was instrumental in the designation of Huntington Avenue, home to the MFA, as the “Avenue of the Arts,” helping to connect myriad neighboring institutions into a corridor of collaboration of artistic support.
