Aine Buchau was named to the president’s list at the University of Alabama for the spring semester.
***
Ethan Dobrindt made the dean’s list at the University of Alabama for the spring.
***
Clodagh Corcoran was named to the University of Hartford’s president’s list for the spring.
***
John Barros made the president’s list at Plymouth State University for the spring semester.
***
Madeline Gray graduated summa cum laude from Providence College. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology with a minor in sociology.
***
Milton High graduate Raiana Sumpter won a Henry David Thoreau Scholarship. The award is given annually only to eight Massachusetts high school seniors who are environmental leaders.
Sumpter will be attending Northeastern University, majoring in environmental engineering.
She has interned with City Mission Boston, where she helped research pressing issues affecting lower-income communities.
The Thoreau Scholarship is a four-year tuition scholarship awarded to eight students graduating from high schools in Massachusetts. Seniors awarded the scholarship can enroll in any college and university in the world while they major or minor in an environmentally-related field.
***
Thayer Academy announced its second term Upper School (Grades 9-12) honor roll.
From Milton on high honors: (Grade 12) Alenka Cetkovic, Daniel Cherry, Caroline Driscoll, Hugh Geraghty, Eli Kream, and Connor Mannion; (Grade 11) Chris Cherry, Charles Gavin, Hannah Gondelman, Aly Mantville, and Sundy Zimmerman; (Grade 10) Alexa Adams, Brendan Brosnan, Emily Bunn, Abigail Devine, Luke Driscoll, Charlie Gilman, Erin Greene, Lily Heaton, Breanna Kunkel, Brooke McHugh, Ally Mignosa, and Alex Rukstalis, and (Grade 9) Cole Belcher, Jack Concannon, and Ethan Xie.
On honors: (Grade 12) Christiane Fallon-Bacardi, Ella McGillivray, and Erika Wong; (Grade 11) Daniel (Chase) Diblasi, Jameson (Jamee) Flaherty-Clapham, Matthew McDonough, and Omar Naanaa; (Grade 10) Victoria (Tory) Barrett, Elsa Landy, and Abigail Shannon; and (Grade 9) Carl (Will) Gerst, Hadrian Mitrovic, and Liam Parsekian.
***
