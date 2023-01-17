Fitchburg State University announced their summer and fall graduates.
Summer graduates include Amanda Beausoleil, graduating with a Masters of Business in Business Administration, and Mollie O’Brien, graduating with a Masters in Education in Curriculum and Teaching.
Fall graduates include Julia Biagotti, graduating with a Masters in Education in Curriculum and Teaching.
Assumption University announced their fall Dean’s list. John Keaney and Anna Mullen, part of the class of 2023 made Dean’s list.
Students must have a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 for a minimum of five-class, 15-credit semester in order to make the Dean's list at the university.
Tennis is life for JD Dickens. He was thrilled to participate in early December’s exclusive UTR Tennis Showcase, hosted by Sportsmen’s Tennis and Enrichment Center in Dorchester.
The Combine provided a rare opportunity for diverse high schoolers to showcase skill and potential to fifteen College Coaches from Greater Boston and beyond.
Dickens discovered tennis at age five, and early on adopted Sportsmen’s as a second home.
“I remember trying a lot of different sports, and didn't like baseball or lacrosse or soccer. But I really liked going to Sportsmen’s.”
Now in his Sophomore year at Milton High, JD’s had to find balance between school and other activities - but he’s very clear about his priorities.
“I‘m at Sportsmen’s three days a week, for at least two hours each day. I mostly play in the Academy Program and in clinics.”
