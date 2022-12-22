BC High announced its first quarter honor roll. The following are Milton residents.
High Honors include Samuel Abott, Oisin Allen, James Balboni, Matthew Carbine, James Carroll, John Collins, Michael Duffy, Connor Griffin, Ishmael Hazelwood, Patrick Kerins, Joseph Lewis, Matthew Lydon, Emmet McElhinney, Michael O’Keefe, Ethan Putman, William Roche, Thomas Sullivan, Danny Tran, Eamonn Young, Thomas Conley, Maxwell Gravallese, William Hartford, Ronan Kelley, Maxwell Kelly, Samuel Kessler, Zain Khan, Michael Li, Aidan McNulty, John Reardon, Marshall Rice, Imaad Tahir, Stephen Cherry, David Dghlian, Jack Darcy, Edidiong Ebong, Patrick Kelly, Ryan McDevitt, Thomas O’Donnell, Simon Trejo, William Yang-Goodwin, Martin Alvarez, Colin Brown, Grayson Chojnowski-Yoder, John Fanning, Dean Fletcher, James Goodfellow, Charles Hamblet, Liam Hardiman,Wyatt Hartford, John Krzywda, Anderson Lamoureux, Henry McConville, Daniel McLaughlin, Brannagh Parsons, Matthew Reardon, Madoc Robinson, Enzo Serio, Jocob Seyfried, Mason Sheridan, and Tucker Suppelsa.
Honors include James Kates, Graham McCarthy, Paul McLaughlin, Gerard Miller, Brodeur Rice, Michael Foley, Kevin Gailius, Derrick Schutt-Flynn, Owen Welch, Luke Allen, Christopher Brennick, Tyler Donahoe, Brian Dunn, Ryan Feloney, Patrick Fitzgerald, Nicholas Heavey, Liam McCarthy, Jayden Ng, Reade O’Hara, Dillon Simmons, Chidubem Unamka, Rowan Waterman, Jackson Ballard, Alexander Hernandez, Ronan Higgins, William Lewis, and Aidan Murphy.
Sophomores, juniors, and seniors need a quality point average of 3.8 and all grades C+ of higher to make high honors. Freshmen need a 3.6 quality point average and all grades C+.
For honors, sophomores, juniors, and seniors need a 3.2 quality point average and all grades C- or higher to make honors. Freshmen need a 3.165 quality point average and grades C- or higher.
