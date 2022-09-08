It’s the last call for comments on the proposed design guidelines for Milton Village.
After months of work and a final public hearing on Aug. 24, Planning Board members agreed on Aug. 25 to give residents a couple more weeks to submit comments on the guidelines before the board inks the final plan at its Sept. 22 meeting.
The design guidelines are designed to flesh out the design standards and goals that were set forth in the Milton Village planned unit development (PUD) mixed-use overlay district.
The guidelines are designed to give developers, residents, and the board more specifics of what the town is seeking for the area.
Planning Board Chair Meredith Hall said the plan “really captures the essence of what the vision is for Milton Village.”
Board member Sean Fahy said the additional time will allow anyone who may have missed the discussion to still contribute.
The new zoning district was adopted a couple of years ago and allows developers to create a mixture of housing and business uses in an area that stretches from Milton Landing to High Street.
In addition to offering an opportunity for residential development, it offers different incentives for more density and height in some areas in exchange for benefits to the area such as historic preservation.
Dillon Sussman of Dodson & Flinker, the consultant for the project, said it is important for residents to know that the guidelines will only apply to those who opt to seek a special permit under the PUD zoning.
Sussman said that the guidelines will help guide the Planning Board during the special permit review process and give those applying and those living in the area a “sense of predictability.”
He said that the zoning includes design standards that state various conditions that “shall” or “must” take place and which are binding and have a narrow range of options.
