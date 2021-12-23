Five years ago, Tina Regan-Harrington and Vanessa Foster, both Milton moms, teamed up as real estate agents to help their clients buy and sell houses in Milton and beyond.
The partnership originated at their first Coldwell Banker training session in Waltham when Regan-Harrington asked Foster for help logging into her computer.
That led to coffee and conversation during which both realized their new careers might work better if they worked together.
The serendipitous meeting has worked well, Regan-Harrington says of the Foster/Regan-Harrington Team, a boutique-style operation.
