Editorial Note: An earlier version of the story included police officers' income from detail work. Since that income is not funded by taxpayers it has been eliminated from the current chart. The Times erred in including those figures.
About 240 town and school employees were paid $100,000 or more as their base pay in the fiscal year that ended June 30, with many workers also picking up overtime and other pay.
A review of the Milton payroll for the fiscal year running July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 shows that the superintendent of schools position continues to be the highest paid position in town.
Superintendent James Jette was paid $226,233 for that period. He is currently on paid administrative leave over a personal matter.
Former Town Administrator Mike Dennehy’s salary for the year reflects a partial year since he retired in late February.
Police Chief John King was paid $198,269 for the year and Fire Chief Chris Madden was paid $169,303. Neither chief is paid overtime.
Without factoring in overtime and some extra pay allowances, the highest paid officials are a mix of town and school officials.
When overtime is added into the equation, the positions are at mix of fireand police officers, many who put in significant hours of overtime.
Joseph Fahy, president of the patrolman’s union, said in an email that police in Milton are underpaid in their base pay compared to bordering communities and a raise would help with retention of officers.
“Overtime numbers were increased due to a serious shortage in staffing,” Fahy said. “Why would any new officer stay in Milton if they could go to Quincy and make $30k more per year walking through the door?”
Police officials earlier said that COVID-19 related restrictions resulted in delays in getting new recruits into mandatory training academies and increased the need for overtime.
The salaries listed in records received from the town do not include Milton’s contributions toward health insurance and some other benefits.
