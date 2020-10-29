The Dec. 7 Special Town Meeting will now include two items that call for increases in Milton’s budget based on a bump in anticipated revenue of about $1.3 million for the current fiscal year.
An additional meeting will now also likely be held on either Jan. 25, 2021, or Feb. 1, 2021, to take up a construction appropriation request from the Fire Station Building Committee and any potential Planning Board articles as well.
The Warrant Committee, the Select Board, and the School Committee all agreed on a plan for adding six positions for the schools, an increase in Fire Department overtime, and put about $1 million into rainy day accounts.
Last spring, the town adopted a “very conservative approach” to budgeting after COVID-19 hit but anticipated revenues from the state recently came in higher than expected, Select Board Vice Chair Katie Conlon said.
The town experienced new growth in its tax assessments that resulted in about $350,000 more tax revenue than was estimated, she added.
The recommended budget adjustments include:
About $750,000 to be returned to the stabilization fund, out of which about $1 million was taken to create a balanced budget and avoid cuts last budget season.
