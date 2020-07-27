Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 93F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.