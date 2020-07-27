The planning vision for the area around Town Hall got a little sharper into focus on July 14 as town officials and residents gave their feedback on possible diverse amenities from parking to food trucks that were put forth during a study of the area.
Consultant Josh Filia, principal planner with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC), brought the two alternatives for what is being called the Milton Civic Center before residents, the Planning Board, the Master Plan Implementation Committee (MPIC), and members of the Select Board and the Fire Station Building Committee (FSBC).
Driving the timing of coming up with recommendations is the FSBC’s goal of late summer for having near-final designs for the town’s new headquarters fire station building.
The plans are also designed to take into account the needs of the two churches that also house early education centers and a youth center, the Milton Public Library on Canton Avenue, the Milton Police station on Highland Street (off Canton Avenue), as well as the Council on Aging and neighborhood homes. The COA building is at 10 Walnut St., not far from Town Hall.
MPIC Chair Cheryl Tougias said, “This is a visioning session. Its implementation has not been advanced yet.”
(More on this story can be found in the Milton Times issue of July 23 in print or in the e-edition.)
