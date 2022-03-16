The Milton Times will run letters endorsing candidates with the stipulation the letters are no more than 150 words.
Once the editorial and op ed pages are filled, no more letters will be printed for that week.
There will be no endorsement letters or candidate's statements in the paper the week before the election.
Elaine Cushman Carroll (elaine@miltontimes.com) is handling processing the candidate's statements. Ask her about word limits and deadlines.
Letters to the editor go to the editor's email. Candidate endorsements are limited to 150 words and must include a reason for your support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.