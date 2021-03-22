Calling it “a financial balancing act” during “unprecedented and revenue-restricted” times, Town Administrator Mike Dennehy and the Select Board have agreed to a roughly $120 million Milton preliminary budget for the upcoming year.
It reduces town budgets by about $573,000 and asks the schools to go without $340,000 for five additional school employees they had requested and also make $204,300 in cuts.
The budget will mean the elimination of two police patrolman positions, but still includes funds for an assistant health director.
