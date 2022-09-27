Milton is working to stay in the loop on a variety of innovative ways to deal with climate change, including a possible ban on new natural gas hookups, curbside collection of compostables, monitoring particulate matter in the air, incorporating ways to prevent stormwater pollution, and exploring new solar energy options including a potential one at Winter Valley.
The work that is being spearheaded by Assistant Town Planner Josh Lee and Environmental Coordinator Meera Patel of the Department of Public Works was presented to the Select Board on Sept. 7.
Also presented to the board was the possibility of a warrant article for the Dec. 5 Special Town Meeting that Sustainable Milton is considering that would declare a climate emergency for the town.
The article, similar to one approved in more than 20 other communities, asks the Select Board to establish an energy and climate committee to set up an education session for all municipal leaders and an advisory team to help the town create a climate action plan.
Town Planner Tim Czerwienski said that Sustainable Milton, a local climate advocacy group, is working with the Milton High School Earth Club to bring the measure before the town.
Czerwienski said that climate change work was given a boost with the passage of major legislation that expands the use of offshore wind and solar energy and limits fossil fuels in some building projects.
He said he wanted the board to be aware of the variety of activities the engineering and planning departments are engaged in and hear any guidance the board might have for them.
“These are really important issues for us, for the town, for the region, for the world, everybody,” Czerwienski said.
He said the legislation signed this summer calls for 10 communities, which have already filed home rule petitions, to be part of the fossil fuel ban demonstration program that would block new natural gas hookups in residential developments.
“It’s an uphill climb for the town of Milton. These 10 other communities have a headstart on us,” he said.
Czerwienski said Milton has been attending meetings that are part of a coalition of 30 communities that are part of the Massachusett Building Decarbonizing Accelerator project.
A possible hurdle, he said, is that the bill calls for communities to be in compliance with 40B affordable guidelines.
