An ad hoc committee of town officials will be exploring the path to a possible reopening of Town Hall for some services in the near future.
School officials are working on four possible scenarios for the next school year as well.
Town Administrator Mike Dennehy said the creation of the committee grew out of a meeting on May 11 that included the department heads, whom he called “the subject matter experts,” evaluating what has and hasn’t been working well since Town Hall closed its doors to outside visitors.
“A lot of things are working well and some are leading toward a soft opening,” he said.
According to Dennehy, options for keeping workers and the public safe may include the requirement that residents set up appointments to stop by the Town Clerk, Treasurer, or Assessing offices.
Also discussed was the possibility that those entering the building, in addition to being required to wear a mask or face covering, will have to submit to a temperature scan, he said.
Town employees have been working from home, or on a staggered basis, to allow for social distancing since Gov. Charlie Baker implemented the stay-at-home order on March 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Most services have continued to be supplied through the use of a drop box on the north end of Town Hall, email, and phone calls.
