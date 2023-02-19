Voters made their way through a short list of three articles at a Special Town Meeting on Feb. 13, making history as they cast votes via handheld devices for the first time ever at an in-person meeting.
“Welcome to the future,” Town Moderator Bob Hiss said as the roughly 180 Town Meeting members completed their first electronic vote at Milton High School.
The Town Meeting also unanimously approved a measure to change the position of Town Treasurer from an elected to an appointed position, agreed with the Town Clerk to make a slight tweak on how Milton implements the Vote’s Act, and sent the now defunct proposal to purchase Fontbonne Convent back for more study.
Two rounds of applause went out for Jim McAuliffe, who served as Town Treasurer for 14 years and said that his retirement would go into effect the next day.
Speaking in favor of the switch in the Town Treasurer position were Rick Neely and Leroy Walker, who served on the former Town Government Study Committee that had recommended the change to achieve a better centralized financial organization.
They said the change would also provide more accountability, more teamwork, and an opportunity for greater financial planning and forecasting.
Town Administrator Nicholas Milano said that the change requires a two-step process and will now go before voters as a ballot question in the annual election on April 25.
The post of Town Treasurer remains on the ballot as well but no one has indicated that they will run for it as of Feb. 14.
Milano, who will be the appointing authority, said that about 87 percent of all communities have appointed treasurers and the number is growing.
The article relating to the Vote’s Act will allow the Town Clerk’s office to extend its voter registration hours on the Friday before town elections and to be closed on the following day, a Saturday.
