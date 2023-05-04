The Annual Town Meeting began its journey through about two-thirds of the 46 articles on the warrant on May 1 with a side step through a bit of pomp and circumstance, a clearing up of electronic voting glitches, and a warning that the $147 million budget to be discussed will provide for about a dozen new positions that depend on about $1 million in funds that won’t be available next year.
On a motion from Town Meeting member Brian Walsh, discussion about the most controversial items that deal with a land swap to site a new school on the Milton High School campus was set to begin on May 4, when it will be the first item discussed.
The two articles, Articles 31 and 32, which have generated much disagreement, would allow for a land swap that would allow the use of 2.8 acres of conservation land and 4.5 acres of park land on Gile Road as a site for the town’s seventh school to ease overcrowding.
Moderator Bob Hiss faced with a glitch in the electronic voting devices, which meant that some handheld devices needed adjustments so that votes could be counted.
He also began with a motion that would allow the electronic votes to be counted and said he had just learned that the previous Town Meeting vote to allow electronic voting still has not been approved by the State Attorney General’s (AG’s) office.
Electronic voting had its formal kickoff at the February Special Town Meeting but no information was immediately available about whether those votes will be affected by the lack of the AG’s stamp of approval.
(By the second night of Town Meeting, the AG had approved the 2022 bylaw allowing electronic voting.)
Starting the evening was Congressman Stephen Lynch, who spoke about the current challenges in the unstable country of Sudan, where thousands of United States citizens still need to be evacuated.
