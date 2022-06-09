Renovations of the Lower Gile Field and a new training and inspections position for the fire department roused debate as budgets dominated the first night of the Annual Town Meeting on June 6.
The meeting is again being held remotely due to COVID-19 concerns and the town has set aside June 7, 9, 13 and 14 as needed to get through the warrant of 47 articles.
For more details on the first night of Town Meeting read the issue of June 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.