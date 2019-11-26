Milton is seeking to fill two key positions after Council on Aging Director Mary Ann Sullivan announced her retirement after 26 years of service and the town’s chief procurement officer left last month to work for the MBTA.
Town Administrator Michael Dennehy said that both employees will be missed.
Dennehy said that Sullivan, who will step down on Jan. 10, has been instrumental in the success of the services that the town provides for its senior citizens.
“A lot of institutional knowledge will be going out the door,” Dennehy said.
At the COA, Sullivan said she is looking forward to retirement and encouraged those present to get a copy of the December newsletter which announced her departure.
A request for an interview had to be delayed since a van driver was out sick and Sullivan said with a smile that she would be the van driver for the day.
In the newsletter, residents were invited to express heartfelt thanks to Sullivan during an open house at the COA building at 10 Walnut St. scheduled for Jan. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Dennehy said the town has received three applications for the post of chief procurement officer which had been held by Arlyn Zuniga.
