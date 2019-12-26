About 20 residents turned out at the first public meeting on Dec. 18 about the proposed 40B development that will take up most of the site of a former ice harvesting business.
It is the same location on Blue Hills Parkway where it was hoped to see the construction of about half as many residential units and a small grocery store and cafe.
A second hearing with the Select Board has been scheduled for Jan. 8, and Select Board Chair Mike Zullas said he is hopeful that a spokesman for the developer, the David A. Bosworth Co. Inc. of Braintree, will be able to present details of the plans.
For more on this story read the Dec. 26 issue of the Milton Times.
