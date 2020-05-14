The Select Board’s letters for each of the three recent 40B proposals have been filed with the state, and officials said they are continuing to work toward the goal of reducing the impacts of the developments that could add more than 350 housing units to the town.
The letters refer to 40B site eligibility applications for development proposals at 582 Blue Hill Ave., 648 Canton Ave., and East Milton Square.
Comprehensive Land Holdings, whose principals are members of the Tamposi family, made some eleventh hour changes in its plans, decreasing the number of housing units for the Blue Hill Avenue development from 128 to 118 and the Canton Avenue proposal from 132 to 124.
The Select Board, in its letter on the Residences at East Milton, asked for a six-month delay from MassHousing, the state agency tasked with reviewing the applications,
