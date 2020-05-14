Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 79F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe early. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.